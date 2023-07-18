Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Director Maria S. Dreyfus Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) Director Maria S. Dreyfus bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,768.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cadiz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDZIP opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. Cadiz Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

Cadiz Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

