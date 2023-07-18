Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $5,141,405. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $141.13 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

