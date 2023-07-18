CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,122,000 after buying an additional 50,028 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,920,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,157,000 after buying an additional 193,951 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,952,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,127,000 after buying an additional 2,065,815 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,693,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,618,000 after buying an additional 90,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,257,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,371,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GIB stock opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $107.58.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.18%. Analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

