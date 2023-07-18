Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.13.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $127.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.58. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after acquiring an additional 188,507 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

