Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKPFree Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.13.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $127.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.58. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKPGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after acquiring an additional 188,507 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

