Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,545,000 after buying an additional 1,906,940 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,464,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $409.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

