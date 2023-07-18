Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.43.

Chord Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CHRD opened at $146.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.46. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $107.41 and a 1-year high of $164.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $896.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.67 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 20.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $3.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $1,161,657.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 232,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,821,662.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,259 shares of company stock worth $2,033,428 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,071,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

