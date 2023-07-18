Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.83.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 55,347 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,400,000 after buying an additional 54,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

