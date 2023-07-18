Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.4% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

