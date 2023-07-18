Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,302 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 251,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 37,189 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 865.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,178,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,056,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth about $3,371,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

Shares of SID opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.72. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.34). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a yield of 23.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.