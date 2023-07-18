Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.7% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 56,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,187,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $195,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 42,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,471,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $242,670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 34,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 1.7 %

Apple stock opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.20 and its 200-day moving average is $162.85. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.