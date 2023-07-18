Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 10,320 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 145.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 53,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $576,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $409.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.