Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,322,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Coterra Energy worth $56,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 175,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.