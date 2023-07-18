CPA Asset Management LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.7% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $345.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $351.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

