CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.17% of CTS worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CTS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,316,000 after buying an additional 162,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CTS by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CTS by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,255,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in CTS by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,795,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,793,000 after buying an additional 51,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in CTS by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,358,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,549,000 after buying an additional 84,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

CTS stock opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.70.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $145.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CTS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

