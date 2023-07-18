CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $409.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.