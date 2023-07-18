D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 13,038 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,442 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 173,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 796,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 365,500 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,458,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

