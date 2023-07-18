D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 3,126 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $83,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.13 and its 200 day moving average is $161.64. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.77.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

