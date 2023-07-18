D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,228,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 990,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,737,000 after acquiring an additional 150,137 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 251.5% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 121,250 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,872,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 163,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 113,888 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VSGX opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.50.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

