D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,108 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,352. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.72.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

