D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $215,893,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,772 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7,587.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 961,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 948,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,002,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,429 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $93.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.95.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

