D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,047 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Medifast were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $12,190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,336,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,794,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MED shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE MED opened at $94.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.25. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.67 and a 12-month high of $178.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. Medifast had a return on equity of 106.70% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

