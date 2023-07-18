D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $342,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,137 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.86 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

