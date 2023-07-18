D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $427,000 Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,592,000 after purchasing an additional 110,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,380,000 after purchasing an additional 663,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,270,000 after purchasing an additional 324,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,590,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,375,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Insider Activity

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,474,600. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

KLIC stock opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average is $52.17.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

