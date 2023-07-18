D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

In related news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $2,145,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,823,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $2,145,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,058 shares in the company, valued at $47,823,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $192.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $193.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

