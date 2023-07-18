D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 4,246 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $120.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $121.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.78.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.47.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.