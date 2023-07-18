D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 54.0% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,090,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,483,000 after buying an additional 382,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 128.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,799.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $182,946.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,799.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $937,981 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.8 %

GWRE opened at $79.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 1.21. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $83.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.08 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

