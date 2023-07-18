D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 521 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,713,000 after purchasing an additional 218,684 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,605,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $116.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $117.85.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.