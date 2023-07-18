D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 600 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1,909.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

In related news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 846 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $92,552.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $92,552.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,485 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $115.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.83. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $118.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

