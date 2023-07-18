D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in UGI by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in UGI by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault purchased 3,565 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. UGI’s payout ratio is -51.19%.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

