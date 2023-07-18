Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Oppenheimer

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $82.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.93.

Shares of DDOG opened at $112.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of -417.65 and a beta of 0.93. Datadog has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.43.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $6,602,612.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,138 shares in the company, valued at $27,381,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $6,602,612.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,381,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 14,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $1,460,905.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,621.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 877,510 shares of company stock valued at $81,349,420. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Datadog by 381.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in Datadog by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

