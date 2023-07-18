DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 348 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 21,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $355.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 17.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.