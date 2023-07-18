DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chewy were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Chewy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 71,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 4.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chewy Price Performance

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,288,794.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,371.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $570,547.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 254,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,699. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,288,794.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,371.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 288,544 shares of company stock worth $11,463,502 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 315.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. Analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.