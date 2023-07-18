DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chewy were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Chewy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 71,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 4.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CHWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Chewy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 315.83 and a beta of 0.87.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. Analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chewy Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.