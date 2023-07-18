Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DAL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday. Barclays upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.38.

NYSE:DAL opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after buying an additional 1,584,000 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after buying an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 211.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after buying an additional 1,443,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

