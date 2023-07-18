Delta Financial Group Inc. Buys 467 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.8% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.77.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $159.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $413.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.64.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

