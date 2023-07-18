Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.29% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 85.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at $166,000.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

ERX opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.05. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 3.14.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

