DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,047,000 after acquiring an additional 120,648 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in DocuSign by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,611,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,128,000 after acquiring an additional 334,069 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in DocuSign by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,424,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,769,000 after acquiring an additional 538,500 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.74, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $77.24.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

