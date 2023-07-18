DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Takes $656,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.2 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $464.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $386.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.53.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.14.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.