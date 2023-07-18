Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Dycom Industries worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.33 and a twelve month high of $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

