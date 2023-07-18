Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,130 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.9% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $129,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 8,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 17,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 53,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $409.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

