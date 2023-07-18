Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $67.90.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

EHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.64.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

