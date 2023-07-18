Eos Management L.P. Sells 16,035 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eos Management L.P. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,035 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Eos Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 188,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 31,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 138,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 178,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6 %

GOOGL stock opened at $124.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.