EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in EQT were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.61.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

