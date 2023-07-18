Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 0.5 %

EQNR stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.