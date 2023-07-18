ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 517.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 252,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 211,721 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 122,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 61,939 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000.

Get ETFMG Travel Tech ETF alerts:

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AWAY opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $20.08.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund tracks an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market cap and liquidity. AWAY was launched on Feb 12, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.