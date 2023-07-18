Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $110.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Etsy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.14.

ETSY opened at $93.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day moving average is $107.70. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $80.44 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.97.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,063 shares of company stock valued at $8,771,007. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Etsy by 184.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

