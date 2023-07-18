Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.47. The company has a market cap of $409.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

