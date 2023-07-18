Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 53,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE XOM opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

