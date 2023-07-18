Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Increased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after buying an additional 38,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $409.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

