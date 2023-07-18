Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.4% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.2 %

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.14.

Shares of NVDA opened at $464.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 241.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

