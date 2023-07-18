FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2023

Raymond James downgraded shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGSFree Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIGS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of FIGS from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.94.

FIGS Trading Down 3.4 %

FIGS stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. FIGS has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.45.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $269,727.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,503,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,875.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 74,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $618,602.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,429,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $269,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,503,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,875.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 503,473 shares of company stock worth $4,142,878. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 376.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, including face masks, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.