FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIGS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of FIGS from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.94.

FIGS Trading Down 3.4 %

FIGS stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. FIGS has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $269,727.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,503,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,875.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 74,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $618,602.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,429,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $269,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,503,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,875.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 503,473 shares of company stock worth $4,142,878. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 376.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, including face masks, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies.

